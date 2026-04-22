Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.27. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $174.72 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. COF Q1 Deep Dive

Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. BTIG Buy Rating / Benzinga note

Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Earnings Call Transcript

Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Earnings Call Highlights

Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Negative Sentiment: Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. MarketWatch: Bad‑debt provisions

Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dipped after the print as traders focused on the miss and rising credit costs; additional pressure could come from recent large institutional/insider selling noted in data feeds. QuiverQuant: Stock reaction analysis

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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