Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at UBS Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the company's current price.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 174,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,404 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,391,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,861,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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