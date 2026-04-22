Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $203.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average of $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Key Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. COF Q1 Deep Dive

Strong underlying scale from the Discover deal drove 52.3% YoY revenue growth and reported net income of ~$2.2B, supporting the case for long‑term revenue and cross‑sell upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. BTIG Buy Rating / Benzinga note

Analysts and brokerages largely reaffirm buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets (median targets remain well above current levels), providing support for the stock over a longer horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Earnings Call Transcript

Management emphasized liquidity, credit resilience and strategic investments (AI/platform builds, Brex integration) on the earnings call — positive for strategy but benefits are multi‑quarter and not an immediate earnings fix. Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Earnings Call Highlights

Reported adjusted EPS of $4.42 and revenue of $15.23B missed consensus estimates, triggering near‑term disappointment and selling pressure from traders focused on the headline misses. Negative Sentiment: Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. MarketWatch: Bad‑debt provisions

Provision for credit losses rose sharply (reported increases and commentary indicate higher bad‑debt reserves), reviving investor concern about consumer credit trends and near‑term earnings pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares dipped after the print as traders focused on the miss and rising credit costs; additional pressure could come from recent large institutional/insider selling noted in data feeds. QuiverQuant: Stock reaction analysis

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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