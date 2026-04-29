Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.98%.

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Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 474,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,504 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company's stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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