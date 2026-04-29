Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

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Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.02 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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