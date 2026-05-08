Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Card Factory (LON:CARD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 150 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.96% from the company's current price.

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Card Factory Trading Down 0.1%

Card Factory stock traded down GBX 0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 67.89. 284,460 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,025. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.64. Card Factory has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.03.

Card Factory (LON:CARD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 11.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £582.70 million for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Card Factory will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current year.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

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