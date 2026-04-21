Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,465,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 553,317 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,008.8% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 597,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 543,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 158,519 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 82.01% and a negative net margin of 7,733.22%.The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff's pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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