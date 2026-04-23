Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $62.2141 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $200.27 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company's stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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