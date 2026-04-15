CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 574,922 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 784,771 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 408,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,154. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.96%.CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLD. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.25.

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About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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