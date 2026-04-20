CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO John Walter Hanna Jr Sells 10,282 Shares

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 10,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $217,155.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,287,152. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.29. 604,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,224. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.54. CareDx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.76 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CareDx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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