CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Sells $127,399.98 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $127,399.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 88,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,720.70. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Zamora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $120,370.56.

On Friday, June 26th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $115,249.16.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $238,366.16.

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CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,205. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

Further Reading

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