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Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 0.4% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Carl Zeiss Meditec logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.4% to €27.84 on Monday, trading as high as €28.36 on volume of 244,396 shares, about 159% above the average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion with a P/E of 14.88, PEG of 2.83 and beta of 1.41; its 50‑day moving average (€25.55) sits below the current price while the 200‑day moving average (€35.37) remains well above, indicating short‑term support but longer‑term underperformance.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec is a Germany‑based medical technology firm focused on ophthalmology and microsurgery, providing diagnostic and treatment devices for eye diseases plus digital clinical data solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.36 and last traded at €27.84. 244,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.74.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is €25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data.

See Also

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