Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading 0.4% Higher - Here's Why

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Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ( ETR:AFX Get Free Report )'s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.36 and last traded at €27.84. 244,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.74.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is €25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data.

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