Carlisle Companies (CSL) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $1.4760 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Carlisle Companies's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $322.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $347.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.73.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $399.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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