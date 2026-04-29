Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

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Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $23.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $357.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $357.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,564,254.40. The trade was a 41.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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