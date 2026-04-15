Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $402.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $402.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock's current price.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $396.17.

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Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $357.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares in the company, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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