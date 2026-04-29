Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $405.00.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CSL opened at $357.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $435.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $357.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Carlisle Companies's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 118.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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