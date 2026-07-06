Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $624.97 and last traded at $619.5970, with a volume of 394114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.24.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $481.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.42.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.Carpenter Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $514,687,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,071,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $652,241,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,553,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $488,950,000 after buying an additional 178,679 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $294,377,000 after buying an additional 272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $307,333,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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