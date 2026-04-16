Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 409,643 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 330,208 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company's stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CSV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 31,455 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,186. The stock has a market cap of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.80%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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