Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.7550, with a volume of 51176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Carriage Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.50 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 597.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company's stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company's stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,440 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company's stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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