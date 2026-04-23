Carrier Global (CARR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $4.9937 billion for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,231,000 after buying an additional 351,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock worth $621,264,000 after buying an additional 210,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,584 shares of the company's stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 716,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,783,753 shares of the company's stock worth $252,774,000 after buying an additional 1,465,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,614,430 shares of the company's stock worth $337,730,000 after buying an additional 295,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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