Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.0820. 1,212,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,231,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 8.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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