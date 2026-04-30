Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Trading Up 11.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 11.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.7790. 6,245,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,303,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company's stock worth $3,461,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,231,000 after acquiring an additional 351,490 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company's stock worth $903,807,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,427,697 shares of the company's stock worth $801,634,000 after purchasing an additional 651,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock worth $621,264,000 after purchasing an additional 210,952 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here