Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.9 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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