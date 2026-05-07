Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Elizabeth Walsh Buys 4,575 Shares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Walsh purchased 4,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $119,865.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,328.60. This trade represents a 8.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,069. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $106.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Carter Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Carter Bankshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carter Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carter Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Carter Bankshares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here