Carvana (CVNA) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $6.8782 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 3.46. Carvana has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $97.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932,327.02. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $4,356,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,029,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,361,497.20. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,962 shares of company stock worth $28,525,088. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carvana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 340.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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