Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carvana from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $470.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.18.

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Carvana Price Performance

CVNA traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $395.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,786,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,951. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average of $371.79. Carvana has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $486.89.

Carvana's stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 2,900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.97, for a total transaction of $898,913.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,772.61. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 3,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,324. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,020,204 over the last 90 days. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company's stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Carvana

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About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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