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Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Cascades logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • TD lowered its price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 while keeping a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 32% upside from the previous close.
  • Several other brokers also trimmed targets, leaving a MarketBeat consensus price target of C$14.07 and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (four Buy, three Hold).
  • Shares traded down 1.6% to C$10.60; latest quarter showed EPS of C$0.40 on C$1.20B revenue, with a market cap of C$1.07B, a P/E of 15.36, net margin 1.47% and ROE 4.11%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cascades.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.01.

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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