Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company's previous close.
CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$14.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cascades
Cascades Price Performance
CAS stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$10.60. 213,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.01. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96.
Cascades (TSE:CAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cascades
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Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.
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