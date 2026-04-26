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Casino Stocks To Consider - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM) and PENN Entertainment (PENN) were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the casino stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The casino sector is cyclical and often volatile—its performance closely tracks consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulatory changes—and a recent surprise regulatory bill helped spur a surge in gaming stocks.
  • Company snapshots: DraftKings is primarily a digital sports betting and iGaming operator, MGM runs large casino-resort operations (Las Vegas Strip, regional and China), and PENN combines regional casinos with interactive brands like ESPN BET and theScore.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts, online gambling platforms, or provide related services (e.g., hotel, entertainment, or gaming technology). For investors, they are a cyclical, often volatile sector whose performance closely tracks consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulatory changes, offering both income potential (dividends) and sensitivity to economic and legal risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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