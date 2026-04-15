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Casino Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DraftKings (DKNG), MGM Resorts (MGM) and Super Group (SGHC) are MarketBeat's three casino stocks to watch today, each recording the highest dollar trading volume among casino names in recent days.
  • Casino stocks are highly sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulation, making them cyclical and typically higher‑risk, higher‑reward with greater short‑term volatility.
  • Business focus: DraftKings is a digital sports‑betting and iGaming operator (also retail sportsbooks), MGM runs casino‑hotel‑entertainment resorts across the U.S. and internationally, and Super Group operates online brands including Betway and Spin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Super Group (SGHC) are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, sportsbooks, online gambling platforms, or supply gaming equipment and services, and are commonly grouped under the gaming and leisure sector. Investors view them as sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulation, often making them higher‑risk, higher‑reward investments due to cyclical revenue and greater short‑term volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DraftKings Right Now?

Before you consider DraftKings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DraftKings wasn't on the list.

While DraftKings currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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