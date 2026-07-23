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Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven casino stocks were highlighted as the most active names to watch on July 23, based on recent dollar trading volume: DraftKings, PENN Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Rush Street Interactive, Super Group, Red Rock Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.
  • The article frames casino stocks as a sector tied to consumer spending, tourism, regulation, and the broader economy, making them sensitive to shifts in both economic conditions and gaming policy.
  • The companies span both online betting and traditional casino operations, with businesses ranging from DraftKings’ digital sports betting to resort and casino operators like MGM, Red Rock Resorts, and Monarch.
  • Five stocks we like better than DraftKings.

DraftKings, PENN Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Rush Street Interactive, Super Group (SGHC), Red Rock Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Casino stocks” are shares of companies in the gambling and gaming industry, such as casino operators, resort owners, and online betting firms. For stock market investors, the term often refers to these stocks as a sector tied to consumer spending, tourism, regulation, and the overall health of the economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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