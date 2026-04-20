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Casino Stocks To Research - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
DraftKings logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five casino stocks to watch today — DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts — which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among casino stocks in recent days.
  • Casino stocks are cyclical and relatively high-volatility, with returns closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows, and regulatory or legal changes, so they can be lucrative in strong economies but risky in downturns.
  • The list mixes traditional resort operators (MGM, Red Rock, PENN) and digital-first gaming and sports-betting companies (DraftKings, Super Group), showing exposure to both land-based and online gaming trends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DraftKings.

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Super Group (SGHC), PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos, gambling resorts, and related businesses (including online gaming and sports betting platforms). For investors they tend to be cyclical and relatively high-volatility, with returns closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows, and regulatory or legal changes, making them potentially lucrative in strong economies but risky in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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