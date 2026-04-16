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Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Casio Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Casio shares reached $112.4892 on Thursday (previous close $109.29) on very light volume (6 shares reported traded).
  • Valuation and stability: The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE of 20.05, with low volatility (beta 0.23), strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.71, current ratio 3.55) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.15).
  • Company profile: Founded in 1957, Casio is a Japan-based electronics maker best known for its G-SHOCK and Baby-G watches and a diversified portfolio of consumer and commercial products.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.4892 and last traded at $112.4892, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

Casio Computer Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Casio Computer

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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