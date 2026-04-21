Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.99 and last traded at $102.99. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.6350.
Casio Computer Trading Down 2.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.23.
Casio Computer Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.
Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Casio Computer, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casio Computer wasn't on the list.
While Casio Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.