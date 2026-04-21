Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Down 6.1% - What's Next?

Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.99 and last traded at $102.99. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.6350.

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Casio Computer Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

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