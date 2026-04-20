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Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Casio Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Casio shares gapped down premarket, opening at $102.90 versus the prior close of $112.4892 (about a 4.5% drop); the alert noted only 1 share traded at the open.
  • Despite the pullback, Casio shows resilient fundamentals and technicals — market cap $2.49 billion, P/E 18.65, low beta (0.23), low leverage (debt/equity 0.15), strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.71, current ratio 3.55), and the stock remains above its 50-day ($97.31) and 200-day ($87.77) moving averages.
  • Interested in Casio Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Casio Computer Co. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.4892, but opened at $102.90. Casio Computer shares last traded at $102.90, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Trading Down 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

Casio Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of consumer and commercial electronics. Founded in 1957 by Tadao Kashio, the company initially gained recognition for its pioneering work in compact calculators. Over the decades, it has expanded its product portfolio to include timepieces, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, label printers, cash registers and data loggers.

Among its most well-known offerings are the G-SHOCK and Baby-G lines of shock-resistant watches, which have become staples in both casual and professional wear.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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