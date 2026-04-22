Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock Price Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM - Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.6902 and last traded at $0.7011. 510,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,182,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7250.

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Castellum Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of -8.00.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Castellum by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Castellum by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castellum

Castellum AB is a Sweden‐based real estate company specializing in the ownership, management and development of commercial properties. The company's primary focus is on office premises and logistics facilities situated in attractive growth regions across Sweden and the broader Öresund area. With a strategic emphasis on long‐term leases and strong tenant relationships, Castellum aims to deliver stable rental income and capital appreciation over time.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum has grown through a combination of land acquisitions, property development and selective portfolio divestments.

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