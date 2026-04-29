Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $147.2480 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,974,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,003,000 after buying an additional 2,095,291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,719,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 1,147,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,933,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 680,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 603,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $51,335,000 after buying an additional 554,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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