Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Robert W. Baird

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.17.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,974,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $98,003,000 after buying an additional 2,095,291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,719,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 1,147,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,933,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,528,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $49,805,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,363,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 654,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

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About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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