Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Up 2.9% - Should You Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $801.77 and last traded at $794.7540. 2,796,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,756,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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