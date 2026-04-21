Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.4950. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 2,130 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CPCAY. Citigroup cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay Pacific Airways currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

Further Reading

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