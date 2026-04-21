Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.95. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 4,397 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPCAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 1.1%
The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
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Cathay Pacific Airways Limited OTCMKTS: CPCAY is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline's fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.
Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.
Further Reading
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