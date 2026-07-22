CBIZ (CBZ) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $697.9520 million for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.22. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $848.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CBIZ Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $207,872,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $113,596,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,801 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 989,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,816 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Research raised CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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