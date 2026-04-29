CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

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CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 1,411,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $848.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.07 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.23%. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 12,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $331,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,025.60. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 377.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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