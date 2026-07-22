CBRE Group (CBRE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $11.1830 billion for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

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About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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