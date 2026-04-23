CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CBRE Group Stock Up 2.3%

CBRE opened at $153.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.49. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,124 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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