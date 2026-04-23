CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.90 and traded as low as GBX 240. CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 90,097 shares changing hands.

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CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 0.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 240.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.49. The company has a market capitalization of £320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 5.92 EPS for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 90.44% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Charlton Jones purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £4,957.20. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

Further Reading

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