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CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CC Japan Income & Growth logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) fell below its 50‑day moving average (50DMA GBX 240.90), last trading at GBX 240 and down about 0.8% on a volume of 90,097, a potential technical bearish signal.
  • The company reports strong profitability—quarterly EPS GBX 5.92, net margin 90.44% and ROE 24.76%—with a market cap of £320.8M and a low P/E of 4.89.
  • Insider John Charlton Jones purchased 2,040 shares at GBX 243 on Jan 27, but corporate insiders own only 0.22% of the stock, indicating limited insider ownership despite the buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than CC Japan Income & Growth.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.90 and traded as low as GBX 240. CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 90,097 shares changing hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 0.8%

The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 240.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.49. The company has a market capitalization of £320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 5.92 EPS for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 90.44% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Charlton Jones purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £4,957.20. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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