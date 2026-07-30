CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Announces Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $285.93 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: CCC reported Q2 revenue of $286 million, up 10% year over year and above the high end of guidance, while adjusted EBITDA reached $115 million, also ahead of expectations.

CCC reported Q2 revenue of $286 million, up 10% year over year and above the high end of guidance, while adjusted EBITDA reached $115 million, also ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: AI-based solutions generated approximately 11% of revenue and grew about 45% year over year, contributing four percentage points of quarterly growth. Management said major insurers and repair networks are moving AI deployments from pilots into production, including expanded adoption of FirstLook, subrogation, and other workflow solutions.

AI-based solutions generated approximately 11% of revenue and grew about 45% year over year, contributing four percentage points of quarterly growth. Management said major insurers and repair networks are moving AI deployments from pilots into production, including expanded adoption of FirstLook, subrogation, and other workflow solutions. Positive Sentiment: CCC raised and narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $1.158 billion-$1.164 billion, representing roughly 9.5%-10% growth, while maintaining expectations for $485 million-$491 million of adjusted EBITDA and continued margin expansion.

CCC raised and narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $1.158 billion-$1.164 billion, representing roughly 9.5%-10% growth, while maintaining expectations for $485 million-$491 million of adjusted EBITDA and continued margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Free cash flow increased 36% year over year to $308 million on a trailing 12-month basis, with a 28% margin, giving the company flexibility to invest, manage leverage, and return excess capital to shareholders.

Free cash flow increased 36% year over year to $308 million on a trailing 12-month basis, with a 28% margin, giving the company flexibility to invest, manage leverage, and return excess capital to shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted gross margin declined to 76% from 78% a year earlier, and second-half revenue growth is expected to face an approximately one-point headwind from the roll-off of legacy first-party business.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,766,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

Further Reading

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