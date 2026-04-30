CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 23096494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCC. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 2,170.1% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

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