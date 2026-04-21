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CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
CCL Industries logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CCL Industries shares slipped below their fifty‑day moving average on Monday, trading as low as C$86.99 versus the 50‑day MA of C$87.56.
  • The company has a market cap of C$15.06 billion and trades at a P/E of 19.04, with a beta of 0.45 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 48.08, indicating moderate leverage and low volatility.
  • In the latest quarter CCL reported EPS of C$0.99 on revenue of C$1.88 billion, with ROE of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.80%, and analysts forecast roughly C$4.64 in EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CCL Industries.

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.56 and traded as low as C$86.99. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$86.99, with a volume of 131 shares traded.

CCL Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.58. The company has a market cap of C$15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. CCL Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCL Industries Inc. will post 4.6352097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management and labeling solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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