CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 6321308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.80.

Get CDW alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting CDW

Here are the key news stories impacting CDW this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Trading Down 20.3%

The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CDW's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,709 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 40,927 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CDW, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CDW wasn't on the list.

While CDW currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here